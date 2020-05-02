Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Choirul Garin

Finance App Visual Exploration Redesign

Choirul Garin
Choirul Garin
Hire Me
  • Save
Finance App Visual Exploration Redesign finance finance app user interface design user interface figma design figmadesign uidesign uiux ui ux ui design adobe xd figma ux design ui adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Redesign to practice make UI Design from Finance App by Ahmad Nurfawaid from Sebo Studio

Feel free to leave feedback and advice.

— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate?
📧 Email me: choirulpratama211@gmail.com

Also check my other social media:
Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

Thank you.

Choirul Garin
Choirul Garin
Designer of things & Create products people love to use✨
Hire Me

More by Choirul Garin

View profile
    • Like