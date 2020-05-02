Jacob

Audacious logo

Jacob
Jacob
  • Save
Audacious logo illustrator minimal typography logo icon design branding
Download color palette

This is yet another logo I've conjured in Illustrator, a simple exercise - I created a lil’ fake identity for the concept, being an "edgy and modern clothing company".
I utilized multiple shades of reds and oranges to convey an 'edgy' and 'demonic' look.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2020
Jacob
Jacob

More by Jacob

View profile
    • Like