Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
W. A. Reich

Golden Saloon

W. A. Reich
W. A. Reich
  • Save
Golden Saloon old west western ghost town vegas casino sign signage golden saloon
Download color palette

Special thanks to Eniko Polgar on Unsplash for the background photograph of a Bodie, US ghost town.

I love the look of old signage and the original Golden Nugget in Las Vegas was unique, as many others like it. So, I took inspiration from that and made this.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2020
W. A. Reich
W. A. Reich

More by W. A. Reich

View profile
    • Like