Gene Website Design & Development

Gene Website Design & Development branding canada toronto typography minimal blue clean advertising agency health responsive webdesign site website web ux ui dubai design art direction
Gene (formerly Cossette Health) is a purpose built agency, focused on innovating health and wellness. Based in Canada they sit at the intersection of an award winning integrated communications network, an ideas incubator and product accelerator, and research organization.

My tasks for this project included:

Art direction, branding, UX & UI design with interactive prototypes for both stages and responsive front-end development. I’ve completed the entire project in just around 1 month spanning christmas period & new years (2018/2019)

Case study on Behance

Thanks for checking & stay tuned for more shots of this project 😊

