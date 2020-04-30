Molly Paterson

Storytelling With Data: Poster

Molly Paterson
Molly Paterson
Hire Me
  • Save
Storytelling With Data: Poster worldcup cycling mtb downhill poster design fort william mountain bike mountain bike poster mountain biking graphic design branding design
Download color palette

The Brief: Use data and information from a subject and present it visually in the form of a poster.

I used data from http://worldcup.eliotjackson.com to create a poster about the 2019 Fort William UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup.

Molly Paterson
Molly Paterson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Molly Paterson

View profile
    • Like