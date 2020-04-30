Purrweb UI

Food Delivery App Design Concept

This is our attempt to visualize a solution that connects eaters and cooks. With such an app, getting homemade food from true professionals is just a piece of cake. Enjoy!

👩‍🍳 The illustrations here encourage flexibility. It’s a good way to say smth like ‘Hey, wherever you are, you deserve the food you want.’

👨‍🍳 We intentionally ditched the idea of using red in the UI to ‘stimulate’ appetite. Instead, we set on a goal to highlight a wide range of menu options — warm, appetizing tones are perfect to achieve this.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

