Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nico Baumgartner

Pandemia 2020

Nico Baumgartner
Nico Baumgartner
  • Save
Pandemia 2020 barbijo octopus tentacle green purple domestika 3dmodeling cinema4d skull art skull
Download color palette

This project is the result of a Domestika tutorial. Covid19 meets 3D modelling.

Nico Baumgartner
Nico Baumgartner

More by Nico Baumgartner

View profile
    • Like