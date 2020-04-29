Typehill

Navisha Script

Navisha Script
Navisha Script is a new modern script font with an irregular baseline. Trendy and feminine style. Navisha looks lovely on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and more. Perfect for using in ink or watercolour. Including initial and terminal letters, alternates and multiple language support.
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/navisha-script/

Posted on Apr 29, 2020
