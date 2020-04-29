Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Typehill

Warrior Script

Typehill
Typehill
  • Save
Warrior Script vintage elegant wedding logo font typeface
Download color palette

Warrior Script is a calligraphy script font that comes with beautiful alternative characters. a mixture of copper calligraphy with handleting style. Designed to bring style elegance. Warrior Script attracts such a subtle, clean, feminine, sensual, glamorous, simple and very readable typeface. The classic style is perfect to apply in various formal forms such as invitations, labels, menus, Logos, fashion, make up, stationery, letterpress, romantic novels, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, labels.
Buy this: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/warrior-script/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2020
Typehill
Typehill

More by Typehill

View profile
    • Like