🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rasberry Script is a new modern script font with an irregular baseline. Trendy and feminine style. Rasberry looks lovely on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and more. Perfect for using in ink or watercolour. Including initial and terminal letters, alternates, ligatures and multiple language support.
Buy this: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/raspberry-duo/