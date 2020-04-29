Sunlight Scrip

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sunlight Script is a calligraphy script font that comes with beautiful alternative characters. a mixture of copper calligraphy with handleting style. Designed to bring style elegance. Sunlight Script attracts such a subtle, clean, feminine, sensual, glamorous, simple and very readable typeface. The classic style is perfect to apply in various formal forms such as invitations, labels, menus, Logos, fashion, make up, stationery, letterpress, romantic novels, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, labels.
Buy this: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/sunlight-script/