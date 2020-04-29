Nafiseh

Vitachain Application Redesign Concept

Vitachain Application Redesign Concept lifestyle challenge sketchapp app ui
Redesign one of my earlier projects, Vitachain -a startup in the medical trial industry- , which I replace the color pallet with more fresh colors and limit the number of colors to make it clear and more eye-friendly.

