Daily UI Challenge 046/100 - On boarding screens - (Freebie)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here I comeback with Onboarding screen for company who rent bicycle I just made it for fun and practice, Hope you guys will like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)
show me your love — just press "L" or "F".
Tons of hugs, you're super cool!
==============================================================================
Download For Free
Also Follow Me On:
Behance | Linkedin | Twitter | Pinterest |