"Comrades"

The intimacy of friendship was once taken for granted. This illustrated simple gesture evokes the hope that we will all be reunited again, very soon.

“Nobody is Ready for a Pandemic” #1
A (mock) editorial illustration series.

Made with Procreate on iPad Pro.
Color corrected in Photoshop.

