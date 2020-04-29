Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AGORA

The Tiger head illustration on the black background.

AGORA
AGORA
  • Save
The Tiger head illustration on the black background. accessories animal branding tshirtdesign apparel design vector logo illustration design artwork
Download color palette

Tiger head illustration. Vector tiger. design for T shirt , mascot, logo team, sport, metal printing, wall art, sticker.
Detailed here https://www.behance.net/gallery/96076749/THE-TIGER

AGORA
AGORA

More by AGORA

View profile
    • Like