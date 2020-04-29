Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Ford

Stars

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Stars wordmark typographic typography logo medical care health healthcare logo design visual design brand identity lettering lettering logo stars logotype branding type design typography identity symbol logo
Stars wordmark typographic typography logo medical care health healthcare logo design visual design brand identity lettering lettering logo stars logotype branding type design typography identity symbol logo
Download color palette
  1. Stars-Logotype-01.jpg
  2. Stars-Logotype-02.jpg

To all of the healthcare and key workers out there, you are all stars!

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like