Facebook Redesign Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Currently, I am open to Hire!
Hi Dribbblers!
I have decided to share my UX/UI designs here as well. The first shot of this series is a redesigned concept for Facebook, where's my focus is to show more and more friends activities as possible. Their interactions, online status, what events they are attending, what they are watching so can join and have fun, can watch their stories. It's all about the social connection.
I hope you guys like and appreciate my effort.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact me at mailtojaffari@gmail.com
Let's connect: Instagram | Behance | Facebook