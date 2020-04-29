Mujtaba Jaffari

Facebook Redesign Concept

Facebook Redesign Concept
Currently, I am open to Hire!

Hi Dribbblers!

I have decided to share my UX/UI designs here as well. The first shot of this series is a redesigned concept for Facebook, where's my focus is to show more and more friends activities as possible. Their interactions, online status, what events they are attending, what they are watching so can join and have fun, can watch their stories. It's all about the social connection.

I hope you guys like and appreciate my effort.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

