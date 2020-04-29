LinkedIn UI Exploration 🔭Dark Mode ✨

Good evening and good morning! I wanted to try a dark mode version of the LinkedIn exploration I previously posted.

🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑

LinkedIn's been making progress and updating the UI slowly over the past few years, but wanted to try something completely fresh (with some cues taken from the familiar) An easy on the eyes dark mode would be nice.

Let me know what you think, and please share feedback!

If you'd like to work together on a project, I'm available for full-time or contract work. gareth@garethjohnson.co

Thanks,

Gareth ✌️🌙