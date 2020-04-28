Bill Alexy

Vaquero Private Wealth

Bill Alexy
Bill Alexy
  • Save
Vaquero Private Wealth styleguide brand identity monogram design logo
Vaquero Private Wealth styleguide brand identity monogram design logo
Vaquero Private Wealth styleguide brand identity monogram design logo
Vaquero Private Wealth styleguide brand identity monogram design logo
Vaquero Private Wealth styleguide brand identity monogram design logo
Vaquero Private Wealth styleguide brand identity monogram design logo
Download color palette
  1. Vaquero brand_1.mp4
  2. Vaquero Logo Colors.png
  3. Vaquero Spacing.png
  4. Vaquero Spacing.png
  5. Vaquero Colors.png
  6. Vaquero Type 01.png
  7. Vaquero Type 02.png
View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2020
Bill Alexy
Bill Alexy
Welcome to my portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bill Alexy

View profile
    • Like