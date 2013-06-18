Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tasks

Tasks mac os x mac os app tasks
Mac OS X app that reinvents your workflow and way you handle projects with tasks management apps like basecamp, asana, github, and many more... As someone would say in Counter-Strike: "Stick together, team!"

More info coming soon, stay tuned!

Jun 18, 2013
