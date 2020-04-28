King Equity Development - Logo Animation

King Equity Development is a company that specialises in rehabilitating single and multi family residences, turning average into luxurious.

They approached us with the challenge of creating a brand identity that would display the luxury feel. We achieved that through a minimalist yet clever identity system, helping them have a successful launch.

You can see our full case study for this project on Behance.

Animation by Abolfazl Babaei.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--