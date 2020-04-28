King Equity Development - Logo Animation

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
King Equity Development is a company that specialises in rehabilitating single and multi family residences, turning average into luxurious.
They approached us with the challenge of creating a brand identity that would display the luxury feel. We achieved that through a minimalist yet clever identity system, helping them have a successful launch.
You can see our full case study for this project on Behance.
Animation by Abolfazl Babaei.
