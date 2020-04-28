Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joshua Kehrer

iWatch Recording App

Joshua Kehrer
Joshua Kehrer
  • Save
iWatch Recording App kids iwatch recording voice adobe xd design uiux ui uxdesign
Download color palette

Voice recording app for kids, to send their grandparents a voice message

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2020
Joshua Kehrer
Joshua Kehrer

More by Joshua Kehrer

View profile
    • Like