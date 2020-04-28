Tanya Tsiguleva

Digitoo - Landing Page

Digitoo - Landing Page minimalism mobile website mobile illustraion clean simple orange blue vivid abstraction abstract colors minimalistic minimalist ui czech website landingpage landing page
Hi everyone! Here's the main page for Digitoo. I quite enjoyed playing with a contrast color palette and simple forms on this design.
Work on this project still in progress.


Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 😉

Minimalism and abstract graphic
