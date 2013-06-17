Skillshare - Responsive Web Design

My first Skillshare course launched today. It's an entry/intermediate level course on Responsive Design. The course includes several videos and concludes with an introduction to development. Really excited by the response I've received so far. Looking forward to the projects that come out of the course.

I setup a discount code for all of you on Dribbble. Simply visit the link below and drop in the coupon code "DRIBBBLE" for 25% OFF.

Skillshare Link: http://skl.sh/15V2Yrk