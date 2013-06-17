Skillshare - Responsive Web Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first Skillshare course launched today. It's an entry/intermediate level course on Responsive Design. The course includes several videos and concludes with an introduction to development. Really excited by the response I've received so far. Looking forward to the projects that come out of the course.
I setup a discount code for all of you on Dribbble. Simply visit the link below and drop in the coupon code "DRIBBBLE" for 25% OFF.
Skillshare Link: http://skl.sh/15V2Yrk