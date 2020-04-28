Pimtee.y

E-commerce - Website Design

E-commerce - Website Design
Website design project for promotional of lip balm of Bear Balm Brand.
This is natural beauty website that cares for all the needs women.
Project design template to kickstart e-commerce a case studies of Ux and Ui Project.

Product design
Branding and Markting
Creative, Compelling Design for Display Packaging
Lable design
Pop display design
Website design
_______

ROLE
Packaging, UXUI Design

TIME
3 Month

TASK
The sis

TOOLS
Sketch, Wordpass, Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

Posted on Apr 28, 2020
