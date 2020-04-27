This Package includes 10 Tarot Card PSD Mockups Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design

Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design with any shape.

Main Features:

10 PSD Files

Changeable Cap/Edge/Inside Colors

Changeable Background Picture

Easy to use, Smart Object

High Resolution (3800×3200)

Organized Layers

Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/tarot-card-mockup/24137088?ref=pixelica21