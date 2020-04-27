Trending designs to inspire you
This Package includes 10 Tarot Card PSD Mockups Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design with any shape.
Main Features:
10 PSD Files
Changeable Cap/Edge/Inside Colors
Changeable Background Picture
Easy to use, Smart Object
High Resolution (3800×3200)
Organized Layers
Editable Shadows and Highlights
Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/tarot-card-mockup/24137088?ref=pixelica21