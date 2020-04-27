Hayle - Brand Identity Design

Back in 2017, Hayle approached us in order to develop their brand identity.

Hayle is an app that focuses on finding people nearby that love what you love and then provides you with the necessary tools to grow these connections 👥

They gave us the challenge of creating a brand identity that would make it clear that they where not just another dating app in the market, but instead an app made to chat and find new friends. We achieved that with a clever logo and fresh colors.

Press 💙 if you like it

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--