Hayle - Brand Identity Design

Hayle - Brand Identity Design design logo design logo brand identity negative space identity designer typography smart mark hidden meaning identity design modern logotype designer chat box logomark lettermark blue and white h letter app logo branding brand
Download color palette
  1. Hayle-Drib.jpg
  2. hayle-2.jpg

Back in 2017, Hayle approached us in order to develop their brand identity.

Hayle is an app that focuses on finding people nearby that love what you love and then provides you with the necessary tools to grow these connections 👥

They gave us the challenge of creating a brand identity that would make it clear that they where not just another dating app in the market, but instead an app made to chat and find new friends. We achieved that with a clever logo and fresh colors.

Rebound of
Hayle - App Logo
By Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
