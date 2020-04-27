Molly Paterson

Storytelling With Data: Postcard

Molly Paterson
Storytelling With Data: Postcard mountains downhill scotland mountain bike data mtb santa cruz postcard illustration mountain biking graphic design branding design
The Brief: Inspired by the Dear Data project, create a graphic work that expresses some personally collected data.

I used data I had collected over a 6 month period on my mountain bike at 6 different locations. Each spoke that has symbols represents one ride, how far I went, my elevation gain and who I was with. Each location has a colour derived from a photograph at that location.

