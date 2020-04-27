Storytelling With Data: Postcard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Brief: Inspired by the Dear Data project, create a graphic work that expresses some personally collected data.
I used data I had collected over a 6 month period on my mountain bike at 6 different locations. Each spoke that has symbols represents one ride, how far I went, my elevation gain and who I was with. Each location has a colour derived from a photograph at that location.