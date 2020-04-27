Anton Tkachev
Social App React

Go from design to production faster than ever before with our fully coded Social Dashboards, designed in Figma and built from the ground up in React Native.

Kickstart your design process for a wide variety of social apps with 54 ready-made screens including; login, sign up, password recovery, feeds, search, notifications, video chat, group messaging, settings, user profiles and so much more

Posted on Apr 27, 2020
