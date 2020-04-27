Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikolay K.

udix. — Figma UI Kit — Portfolio Landing

Nikolay K.
Nikolay K.
Hire Me
  • Save
udix. — Figma UI Kit — Portfolio Landing template premium theme marketing red blue white portfolio web landing ui8 sketch freebie free ui kit figma udix ui ux
Download color palette

UDIX will be available for sale! You can follow me on Gumroad to download free demo of this UI Kit for Figma and to get -50% discount with this promo code: UDIX2020.

--

Download uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

--
Looking for web design? Contact us: nk@upwave.ru

Nikolay K.
Nikolay K.
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Nikolay K.

View profile
    • Like