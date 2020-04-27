Kristina Volchek

Kristina.Marketing Redesign (a Freelance UX/UI Designer)

Kristina Volchek
Kristina Volchek
Hire Me
  • Save
Kristina.Marketing Redesign (a Freelance UX/UI Designer) webflow website webflow web design webdesign uxdesign shopify portfolio personal branding marketing agency landing page freelancer freelance designer freelance flat design figma digital marketing design portfolio branding agency website agency landing page
Kristina.Marketing Redesign (a Freelance UX/UI Designer) webflow website webflow web design webdesign uxdesign shopify portfolio personal branding marketing agency landing page freelancer freelance designer freelance flat design figma digital marketing design portfolio branding agency website agency landing page
Download color palette
  1. kristi-marketing.jpg
  2. kristi-marketing-2.jpg

I rethought my personal website. I wanted to make it clean & simple, and with an accent on my work.

And now - kristina.marketing is live! Check it out! 😜

Show me some love (with likes & shares)! ❤️

Built using Webflow (a website builder made for designers).

----
Follow me on
lnstagram, Facebook & Behance.

Visit My Website

Kristina Volchek
Kristina Volchek
UX/UI Designer specializing in Shopify & Webflow
Hire Me

More by Kristina Volchek

View profile
    • Like