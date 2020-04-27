Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Subscription Management App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Subscription Management App concept startup mvp youtube linkedin service management subscription react native purrweb design app mobile ux ui
Subscription Management App concept startup mvp youtube linkedin service management subscription react native purrweb design app mobile ux ui
Subscription Management App concept startup mvp youtube linkedin service management subscription react native purrweb design app mobile ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Shot.png
  2. Frame 2.png
  3. CTA purple.png

Did you try to find an efficient way to manage subscriptions? Check out our recent design and see how easy and hassle-free the entire process can be.

📌 What are the main benefits? Figuring out what to keep/ditch, monitoring and renewing subscriptions, as well as purchasing educational and entertaining services — these are a few biggest perks of this app.

💬 Irregularly-shaped buttons and cards create a strong visual identity and effectively represent the core app parts. To neutralize these elements and prevent the entire design from looking messy, we decided to opt for a neutral color palette.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like