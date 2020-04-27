Subscription Management App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Did you try to find an efficient way to manage subscriptions? Check out our recent design and see how easy and hassle-free the entire process can be.
📌 What are the main benefits? Figuring out what to keep/ditch, monitoring and renewing subscriptions, as well as purchasing educational and entertaining services — these are a few biggest perks of this app.
💬 Irregularly-shaped buttons and cards create a strong visual identity and effectively represent the core app parts. To neutralize these elements and prevent the entire design from looking messy, we decided to opt for a neutral color palette.
Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜