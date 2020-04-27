Reza Bakhtiarifard

Sirang

Sirang bilingual matchmaking arabic persian typography logotype type logo
Sirang Persian Logotype
سیرنگ
2019
طراحی لوگوتایپ فارسی برای تایپ لاتین
به سفارش استودیو دیزاین عباسی

Posted on Apr 27, 2020
