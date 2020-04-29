Juan Carlzon

Home is where the heart is

Home is where the heart is house home heart charity red illustration vector icon design logo
Loveworks is a charity that supports homeless people re-discover their path.

We focused on designing an icon that supports the charity slogan: "Home is where the heart is"

Posted on Apr 29, 2020
