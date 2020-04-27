Matvey Dunuk

Dribbble app redesign concept

Dribbble app redesign concept app feed dunuk matvey ux redesign dribbble mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile concept ui matid design
Hey, guys! The dribbble recently rolled out a new design for its web version. I decided to fantasize about implementing this design in mobile app. That's not all I would like to show, but I want to see your feedback and maybe load more!

Press "L" to pay respect and write the comment, it's important for me! ❤️

Arts in shot: Maxim / Olga Semkło / Ismail El Azizi

✅ Follow me on:
Behance / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter

