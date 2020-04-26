Kristina Volchek

Website Redesign for a Freelance Marketer & UX/UI Designer

Website Redesign for a Freelance Marketer & UX/UI Designer figma shopify digital marketing personal branding freelance designer freelancer freelance design portfolio portfolio marketing agency web design flat design webflow uxdesign branding landing page webdesign agency website agency landing page
I rethought my personal website. I wanted to make it clean & simple, and with accent on my work.

And now - kristina.marketing is live! Check it out! 😜

Built using Webflow (a website builder made for designers).

UX/UI Designer specializing in Shopify & Webflow
