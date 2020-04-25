Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio

TrueGo Travel App UI Kit

Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio
Mohd Matloob for Argent Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
TrueGo Travel App UI Kit mohd matloob matloob mehrab saas design app design ux design ui design uix designer ui designer freelance material design android ios travel app web design mobile
Download color palette

Recent worked on TrueGo Complete Travel App Design. It has a perfect balance of being perfect, professional, modern and user-friendly. It has all the features like flight booking, taxi booking, baxi booking, e scooter booking and hotel rooms booking.
If you've got a project let me know at : matloobmehrab@gmail.com

Argent Studio
Argent Studio
Digital agency helping brands build amazing platforms
Hire Us

More by Argent Studio

View profile
    • Like