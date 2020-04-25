Anna Halkina

Sleepy Foxy

Anna Halkina
Anna Halkina
Hire Me
  • Save
Sleepy Foxy colors design ui web creative creative design art draw dailyui cute illustration cute foxy fox illustration art illustration
Download color palette

Just cute little foxy, sleeping here :)

Made by tutorial video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjuiblnQH6M&list=PL-pOFc7CFUXthqhXHjcnw-B5CQWGDE9yg&index=20

Anna Halkina
Anna Halkina
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anna Halkina

View profile
    • Like