Here we go with new trends of motion design in 2020:
- Visual deformation
- Vaporwave, CYBERPUNK
- Pixel animation
- HUD animation
- Bauhaus
- Animated collage
- Liquid and morphing
- Abstract animation and optical illusions
- Neo Geo
- Kinetic typography
- New flat
- Animated patterns
- Isometry
Full project with examples: https://www.behance.net/gallery/95770265/Motion-design-trends-2020