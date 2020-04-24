Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Motion design trends 2020

Motion design trends 2020
Here we go with new trends of motion design in 2020:

- Visual deformation
- Vaporwave, CYBERPUNK
- Pixel animation
- HUD animation
- Bauhaus
- Animated collage
- Liquid and morphing
- Abstract animation and optical illusions
- Neo Geo
- Kinetic typography
- New flat
- Animated patterns
- Isometry

Full project with examples: https://www.behance.net/gallery/95770265/Motion-design-trends-2020

