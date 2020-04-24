TeleSoftas Social Media Tempalte

Trending designs to inspire you
This time - social media posts 🔥
Digital communication nowadays is SUPER important. Rebranding TeleSoftas meant looking into each of its' parts. Social media presence was not overlooked, of course. 👀
Sharing Facebook & Linkedin posts designed to promote TeleSoftas brand itself, recruiting & events. As always, stay tuned for more!