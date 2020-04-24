Friday Form // 1–16

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
At the beginning of this year, I started a new experimental design series exploring shape, pattern and form.
The series has been created to provide a visual journal of thoughts, studies and experimentations that would otherwise never see the light of day.
Here are the first 16 designs within the series.
