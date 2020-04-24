Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Ford

Friday Form // 1–16

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Friday Form // 1–16 visual design experimental geometric art optical illusion optical art graphic art graphic design design studio designer design agency collection icon branding design abstract geometric symbol brand logo
Download color palette

At the beginning of this year, I started a new experimental design series exploring shape, pattern and form.

The series has been created to provide a visual journal of thoughts, studies and experimentations that would otherwise never see the light of day.

Here are the first 16 designs within the series.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like