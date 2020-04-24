Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Label - Raw Honey - Brand Identity

Label - Raw Honey - Brand Identity ui brand identity branding design brand design bottle label bottle design bottle honey bottle honey packaging honeybee honey packaging design package design packaging package pack branding design brand
Study case created for course of Profileschool: "Adobe Illustrator". My task was to create product package or label.

If you're in need of UI/UX or 3D – let's keep in touch!

Project inquiries: 
juliabelyaeva15@gmail.com

Find me on: 
Behance l  Dribbble l  YouTube l  Instagram

    • Like