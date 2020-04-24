Coronavirus Tracking App (Launch Screen)

Hey Dribbblers,👋🏽

Here’s a proposed Coronavirus (COVID-19) tracking app, ‘Covta’ I designed, and I have more screens of the app on my page.

Covta (COVID-19 Tracking App) is a mobile application that is designed to provide useful informations about Coronavirus.

This app will help people stay informed, create awareness, take COVID-19 self test, get health tips, advice and many more!

Below are the screens I designed:

- Launch Screen

- Welcome / Log In & Create Account Screen

- Pop-Up 1 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)

- Pop-Up 2 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)

- Pop-Up 3 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)

- Pop-Up 4 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)

- Pop-Up 5 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)

- Home & News and Media Screen

- Statistics Screen (My Country & Global)

- Help & Profile Screen

