Coronavirus Tracking App (Launch Screen)

Hey Dribbblers,👋🏽

Here’s a proposed Coronavirus (COVID-19) tracking app, ‘Covta’ I designed, and I have more screens of the app on my page.

Covta (COVID-19 Tracking App) is a mobile application that is designed to provide useful informations about Coronavirus.

This app will help people stay informed, create awareness, take COVID-19 self test, get health tips, advice and many more!

Below are the screens I designed:
- Launch Screen
- Welcome / Log In & Create Account Screen
- Pop-Up 1 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)
- Pop-Up 2 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)
- Pop-Up 3 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)
- Pop-Up 4 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)
- Pop-Up 5 Screen (Plain & Fancy Mode)
- Home & News and Media Screen
- Statistics Screen (My Country & Global)
- Help & Profile Screen

Contact:
Email: AJAyanbisi@gmail.com
Telephone: +234 818 344 0913
Whatsapp: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2348183440913

Follow me on my social media platforms:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/AJAyanbisi
Behance: www.behance.net/AJAyanbisi
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AJAyanbisi
Twitter: www.twitter.com/AJAyanbisi
Instagram: www.instagram.com/AJAyanbisi

Thank You !!!

