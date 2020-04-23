Next Moving Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, cuties ✌️
Logo project for https://www.nextmoving.com
That awesome company helps you to transfer your home stuff from one house to another.
The logo represents a house icon in letter N and animation illustrates the process of moving.
Animation by bassadz
How do you like it?
Cheers ✌️
⚡️
Need a logo/branding/print or web design?
zmiydmitry@gmail.com
My Website