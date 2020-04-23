Camateur - Logotype Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Recently we got contacted in order to do design the brand identity and website of Camateur, an Amateur Camming Platform.
After the initial strategy sessions with the client, we established that in order to appeal to their main target audience, we will aim to position their brand as a mix between suggestive and fun.
In order to start defining their positioning, we used lighthearted colors, a rounded typeface and a logo that convey the fun vibe on a clever way.
