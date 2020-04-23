Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

Camateur - Logotype Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Camateur - Logotype Design
Recently we got contacted in order to do design the brand identity and website of Camateur, an Amateur Camming Platform.

After the initial strategy sessions with the client, we established that in order to appeal to their main target audience, we will aim to position their brand as a mix between suggestive and fun.

In order to start defining their positioning, we used lighthearted colors, a rounded typeface and a logo that convey the fun vibe on a clever way.

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
