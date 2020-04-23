Gotikket Logo Animation

tubik

Time for a new logo: today we'd like to show you the animated logo for gotikket, the easy-to-use service helping travelers to cover their needs. Stay tuned to see more on the project!

Also, welcome to check the big review of graphics design trends, go through the stages of logo design, and check the huge collection of diverse logos for different business goals.

