Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Toms Stals 🖍️

Support Vector Illustration

Toms Stals 🖍️
Toms Stals 🖍️
  • Save
Support Vector Illustration brand illustration ipad pro tech illustration landing page saas ui toms design affinity designer flat design vector ask question faq help customer support
Support Vector Illustration brand illustration ipad pro tech illustration landing page saas ui toms design affinity designer flat design vector ask question faq help customer support
Download color palette
  1. Support-Vector-Illustration-Toms-Design.png
  2. Screenshot 2020-04-23 at 09.07.05.png

Another shot from the series - Customer Support business illustration. Was playing with different ideas and came up with the lifesaver character here. Don't we all need a helping hand from time to time?
See the process in the attachment shots.
---
Take care,

Toms

Instagram | Twitter | Behance | Website | Store

Toms Stals 🖍️
Toms Stals 🖍️

More by Toms Stals 🖍️

View profile
    • Like