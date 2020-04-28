Support Vector Illustration

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Another shot from the series - Customer Support business illustration. Was playing with different ideas and came up with the lifesaver character here. Don't we all need a helping hand from time to time?
See the process in the attachment shots.
---
Take care,
Toms
