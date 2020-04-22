Mechanical Lily Munitions - Packaging Design

Back in 2018 we worked with Mechanical Lily Munitions, a firearm store based on New Mexico, in order to recreate their brand identity ⚙️

They gave us the challenge of creating an identity system that would appealing to a traditional audience, while having modern elements to it.

We achieved their goal with clean shapes, vintage colors, a strong typeface and a logo that is a blend of a traditional style, the crest, with a modern execution.

We where happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left us even happier was to see it featured on the Logolounge 11 Book 🏆

