Mechanical Lily Munitions - Packaging Design

Back in 2018 we worked with Mechanical Lily Munitions, a firearm store based on New Mexico, in order to recreate their brand identity ⚙️
They gave us the challenge of creating an identity system that would appealing to a traditional audience, while having modern elements to it.
We achieved their goal with clean shapes, vintage colors, a strong typeface and a logo that is a blend of a traditional style, the crest, with a modern execution.
We where happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left us even happier was to see it featured on the Logolounge 11 Book 🏆
