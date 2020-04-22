Wisecraft

Mechanical Lily Munitions - Packaging Design

Mechanical Lily Munitions - Packaging Design design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer typography smart mark logomark box package packaging logotype designer flower logo double meaning gear cog branding brand badge design army
Back in 2018 we worked with Mechanical Lily Munitions, a firearm store based on New Mexico, in order to recreate their brand identity ⚙️

They gave us the challenge of creating an identity system that would appealing to a traditional audience, while having modern elements to it.

We achieved their goal with clean shapes, vintage colors, a strong typeface and a logo that is a blend of a traditional style, the crest, with a modern execution.

We where happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left us even happier was to see it featured on the Logolounge 11 Book 🏆

