Good for Sale
Sanjoy Roy ✪

Match Social Dating App

Sanjoy Roy ✪
Sanjoy Roy ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Match Social Dating App concept shot dribbble trend iphonex ios appui chat social app datingapp clean icon app web typography product minimal ux design ui
Match Social Dating App concept shot dribbble trend iphonex ios appui chat social app datingapp clean icon app web typography product minimal ux design ui
Match Social Dating App concept shot dribbble trend iphonex ios appui chat social app datingapp clean icon app web typography product minimal ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. Light version.png
  2. 30-screen_1587547417896.png
  3. dark-version_1587547427475.png

Match Dating App Ios Ui kit

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Match Dating App Ios Ui kit

Hello Creative Peoples

I am super exited to share my new work Dating App.This is very clean and minimal app design try do to make it clean and easy for all users i hope you like it.Feel free to share your feedback

Download It From UI8

Press Like

For Project inquiry
Email: roypolash2@gmail.com Skype: roy.polash

Follow me on

Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram

Thank You

Sanjoy Roy ✪
Sanjoy Roy ✪
Let's turn your idea into Digital Product
Hire Me

More by Sanjoy Roy ✪

View profile
    • Like