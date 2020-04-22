Rocco Marinaccio

Framer Package: iOS Alert

apple ios prototype framer
In need of a flexible iOS alert dialog for your prototypes, that allows you to add primary, secondary and tertiary actions? Check out this new package I’ve published to the Framer X Store - https://bit.ly/3apV8wb

Posted on Apr 22, 2020
Lead Product Designer @ theScore

